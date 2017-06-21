TODAY'S THE DAY: President Trump visits eastern Iowa, rally set for tonight

TODAY'S THE DAY: President Trump visits eastern Iowa, rally set - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

President Trump visits eastern Iowa, rally set for tonight

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Officials say President Donald Trump also will visit Kirkwood Community College during his visit to Cedar Rapids Wednesday.

Trump already had been scheduled to address a 7 p.m. rally at the U.S. Cellular Center. White House officials have confirmed that Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will join Trump on a tour of the college's agriculture program earlier in the day.

The president originally was slated to be in Iowa June 1, but that trip was postponed because of a change in his schedule. Wednesday's visit is his first to the state since he took office.

