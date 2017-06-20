Sturgis Falls celebration this weekend, June 23-25 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sturgis Falls celebration this weekend, June 23-25

The annual Sturgis Falls celebration is set for this week, June 23, 24 & 25. 

Sturgis Falls kicks off with carnival rides and music.The annual parade will be held Saturday morning.  Here is a link to the 3-day Sturgis Falls event schedule. http://www.sturgisfalls.org/

Plus, don't forget the annual Cedar Basic Jazz Festival also this weekend.  Here is a link to the Cedar Basin Jazz Festival, complete with a list of this year's bands.  http://www.cedarbasinjazz.org/

