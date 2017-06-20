Solheim Cup comes to Iowa

An international women's golf event featuring the top players in the world is coming to Iowa...

Solheim Cup golf event pits the United States against Europe...

It will be played August 18-20 at the Des Moines Golf and Country club.

The Solheim Cup is a biennial team competition between the top women professional golfers from Europe and the U.S.

It is a three-day match play event with a similar format to the Ryder Cup.

Juli Inkster will captain the U.S. Team for the second time and Annika Sörenstam will captain the European team for the first time.

The U.S. is the defending Champion after winning the Cup in 2015