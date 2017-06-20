From Students to Teachers: Reading camp for refugees

A group of teenage eastern Iowa refugees are teaching a younger generation how to read.

EMBARC stands for Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center. It's a place that helps refugees from Burma transition to life here in the U.S. The teens learned how to speak English a few years ago and now, they are passing along what they've learned.

25 refugees, all in their teens, are spending their summer volunteering as camp leaders teaching 40 young students how to write and speak English for a Youth Summer Reading Camp in Waterloo.

An idea turned into reality by partnering with the University of Northern Iowa's Literacy Department and RefugeeRISE AmeriCorp group.

Sarah Vander Zanden says, "It's an opportunity to use the language that they know and to empathize with students and really re-position themselves as leaders."

The camp starts July 3. For more information here's EMBARC's website: http://www.embarciowa.org/contact-us/

