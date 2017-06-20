Woman reaches for dog's toy, turns out to be baby rattlesnake - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman reaches for dog's toy, turns out to be baby rattlesnake

A California woman gets a big surprise when she reaches down for what she though was her dog's rope toy.

It turned out to be a baby rattlesnake!

She grabbed it, then panicked when she realized it was a snake. She dropped it and high-stepped it out of there.

Los Angeles County Firefighters came out and killed the snake. They say baby rattlers are usually more dangerous than adults because they can't control their venom.

