Cities remind people of fireworks regulations after excessive complaints

Plenty of people are taking advantage of fireworks sales across the state, but not many know that each city has rules for when you can set them off.

It is legal to buy fireworks in Iowa, but when it comes to setting them off, Iowans will have to wait.

Despite city reminders, and police enforcement, some neighbors are growing tired of hearing fireworks every night. Katie Little, who lives in Waterloo, says that's been the case for the past month.

"One will go off, and then ten minutes later another one will go off, and then ten minutes later another one goes off," said Miller. "I don't mind so much at dusk, but when it's midnight and I have to get up in the morning to go work or go teach, I get pretty upset because it wakes me up and I can't fall back asleep."

Neighbors are split, some siding with Miller and others saying they don't mind. The bottom line is that each city has set their own rules for when you can set fireworks off, and police have the ability to enforce the designated times.

Waterloo Police say they've already responded to more than 100 calls for fireworks complaints since June 1st. Police say most of the calls have been warnings, but if you are setting fireworks off outside of the time-frame set by the city, they can issue you a citation.

Fireworks stores are also taking steps to inform their customers about using fireworks legally. Crossroads fireworks in Waterloo has been handing out flyers to their customers with information regarding cities, and permitted use.

"Some people will ask us- they heard that you can shoot them off in cedar falls, you can't shoot them off in Waterloo," said co-owner Matt Reisetter. "What are the dates that we can, what are the times that we can, so we just printed that off for a bunch of our customers. We gave them some information safety and on legality."

For neighbors like Little, she hopes people will now be aware of the rules and follow them.

"I would just like to see people respectful of their neighbors," said Little.

Iowa state law permits fireworks use from June 1 to July 8, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Exceptions include July 1,2, and 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In Waterloo, permitted days & times are as follows:

June 30- 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

July 1- 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

July 2- 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

July 3- 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

July 4- 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Cedar Falls, Hudson, and Cedar Rapids all follow state law.

Iowa City has prohibited the use of fireworks.