Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled independents

By THOMAS BEAUMONT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa independents who helped Donald Trump win the presidency see last year's tough-talking candidate as a thin-skinned chief executive.

They wish he'd show more grace.

Unaffiliated voters make up the largest percentage of the electorate in the Midwest state. Iowa backed Trump in 2016 after lifting Democrat Barack Obama to the White House in two straight elections. Ahead of Trump's visit to Iowa on Wednesday several independents who voted for Trump expressed frustration with the president.

It's not just his famous tweetstorms. The barrages represent a president distracted by investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and a court battle over his executive order barring refugees from majority-Muslim countries, at the expense of tangible health care legislation and new tax policy.

