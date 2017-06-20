Five Panthers to comptete in the US Track and Field Championships

Five track and field athletes with UNI ties will be competing at the USATF championships for spots on the national team this weekend.



Current Panthers Hannah Truniger and McKayla Cole will be competing in the 5,000-meter run in the junior division. The 5K race will be contested Friday. Truniger is seeded third. Cole has the 12th best time entering Friday's race.



The top two finishers in the junior division will make the national team representing the United States at the Pan American Junior Championships set for July 21-23, 2017, in Lima, Peru.



Three more Panthers have a shot at the U.S. team competing at the IAAF World Championships in London Aug. 4-13, 2017. The top three finishers in each event will make the national team.



Two assistant coaches will compete. Alex Wilson will compete in the 3,000-meter steeplechase Thursday, and Jeff Cover will pole vault Saturday. Wilson has the eighth fastest time in the nation so far this season and enters Thursday's race seeded ninth.



Brandon Carnes, who just wrapped up his final season as a UNI student-athlete, will run the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Carnes earned second-team All-America honors in the 100-meter dash at the 2017 NCAA Division I National Championships in Eugene, Oregon, earlier this month.





UNI AT THE USATF CHAMPIONSHIPS

This will be the first time since 2013 any current student-athlete has competed at the Junior Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Zach Buchheit competed in the 5,000-meter run. Former Panther Daniel Gooris competed in the senior division that same year to qualify for the Thorpe Cup in the decathlon.



Paige Knodle was UNI's last female student-athlete to compete at the junior championships. She took third place in the heptathlon as a freshman.



In 2010 and 2011, Holli Hosch was the last Panther still on the UNI roster to qualify for the USATF Outdoor Championships. She competed in the 800-meter run.