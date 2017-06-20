Iowa Hawkeyes have several current and former athletes competing in US Track and Field Championships

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

11 former and current Hawkeyes will compete at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Sacramento, California, June 22-25.

Iowa will have five athletes compete in the junior championships and seven in the senior division with one athlete participating in both. These athletes include freshman Nathan Mylenek (3,000 meter steeplechase), freshman Luke Sampson (5,000 meters), freshman Karson Sommer (5,000 meters), freshman Laulauga Tausaga (Discus), and freshman Erika Hammond (Shot Put) in the junior division.

The senior division will see sophomore Mar’yea Harris (400 meters), junior Brittany Brown (200 meters), senior Aaron Mallett (110 meter hurdles), junior O’Shea Wilson (Long Jump), sophomore Reno Tuufuli (Discus), Tausaga (Discus), and former Hawkeye Erik Sowinski (800 meters).

The top two finishers in each event in the junior division will qualify for the Pan American Junior Championships in Trujillo, Peru, July 21-23 while the top three finishers in the senior division will be selected for the IAAF World Championships team to compete in London, UK, August 4-13.

The USATF Outdoor Championships will be broadcast live on NBCSN on June 23 from 9:30 p.m. (CT) to 11:30 p.m and June 24-25 on NBC from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.