Three Hawkeye Football Players named Athlon Sports All-Americans

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell, senior offensive lineman Sean Welsh and junior offensive lineman James Daniels, have earned preseason All-America from Athlon Sports. The All-America teams were announced Tuesday.

Jewell is atop Athlon’s linebacker list, being named to the first-team defense while Welsh was recognized on the third-team offense and Daniels is on the fourth-team offense as a center.

Jewell (6-foot-2, 236 pounds) has previously been named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason Watch List. Jewell has earned second team All-Big Ten honors in each of the past two seasons after leading the Hawkeyes in tackles both seasons. He ranks 18th in career tackles with 301 and has started 30 consecutive games over the past three seasons. He is a native of Decorah, Iowa.

Welsh (6-3, 295) has been a dependable and versatile member of Iowa’s offensive line over the past three seasons, playing both guard and tackle positions. The native of Springboro, Ohio, has started 35 games as he prepares for his senior season. He was named second team All-America by USA Today in 2016.

Daniels (6-4, 295) is a junior who started at center in all 11 games in which he played in 2016, missing two games due to injury. He was named a first team Sophomore All-American by Campus Insiders last season and earlier this spring was named to the Rimington Award preseason Watch List. He is a native of Warren, Ohio.