Explosion, shooting shuts down train station in Brussels

By: CORKY SIEMASZKO and EMMANUELLE SALIBA

(NBC) - The main train station in the Belgian capital was evacuated Tuesday evening after security forces shot a person following a small but fiery blast.

Nobody besides the alleged perpetrator was hurt in the incident, which happened around 9 p.m. local time at Brussels Central Stations, the prosecutor's office reported.

The condition and identity of the wounded suspect was not immediately known.

Local officials said the situation was "under control."

