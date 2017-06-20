Explosion, shooting shuts down train station in Brussels - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Explosion, shooting shuts down train station in Brussels

By: CORKY SIEMASZKO and EMMANUELLE SALIBA

(NBC) - The main train station in the Belgian capital was evacuated Tuesday evening after security forces shot a person following a small but fiery blast.

Nobody besides the alleged perpetrator was hurt in the incident, which happened around 9 p.m. local time at Brussels Central Stations, the prosecutor's office reported.

The condition and identity of the wounded suspect was not immediately known.

Local officials said the situation was "under control."

