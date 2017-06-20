Iowa Supreme Court issues statewide courthouse weapons ban

Three people were rescued from a trench after being trapped there for 25 minutes this afternoon.More >>
Right now, we don't know exactly how the trench collapsed, but the three people were doing sewer work when it happened.
Slight chance of storms Wednesday evening with a better chance of storms Thursday afternoon.
A house is damaged in the 3400 block of Dalewood Avenue Southeast in Cedar Rapids after a fire.
The Dubuque City Council approved the second reading of a fireworks ban ordinance amendment at Monday night's meeting.
One person is taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest.
Police say they heard multiple gunshots in the 1000 block of Wilson Street at 11:35 p.m.