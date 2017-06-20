Three people rescued from trench in Lafayette County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Three people rescued from trench in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (KWWL) -

Three people were rescued from a trench in after being trapped there for 25 minutes this afternoon. 

According to the chief deputy, this happened on private property where a plumping company was working. 

One person was airlifted to a hospital in Madison, however, all injuries are unknown at this time. 

