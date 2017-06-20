Cow hit in Fayette County crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cow hit in Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says a car hit a cow that was in the road along Highway 18 late Monday night.

The collision happened west of West Union around 9:40 p.m. last night. Officers say a 60-year-old man from Texas was driving west and was unable to avoid the cow. The 2017 Chrysler he was driving sustained about $3,500 in damage from the crash. No injuries were reported. 

