Cow hit in Fayette County crash

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says a car hit a cow that was in the road along Highway 18 late Monday night.

The collision happened west of West Union around 9:40 p.m. last night. Officers say a 60-year-old man from Texas was driving west and was unable to avoid the cow. The 2017 Chrysler he was driving sustained about $3,500 in damage from the crash. No injuries were reported.