George W. Bush to appear in Des Moines this October

Former President George W. Bush will speak at the Iowa Events Center, located at 730 3rd St in Des Moines, for Trailhead International Builders on October 14.

Daniel and Rachael Pettit, presidents of the Trailhead International Builders, a non-profit organization that raises initial funding to build churches and community centers in developing nations, are honored that President Bush has chosen to help them with their mission.

"His compassion for people in need is an inspiration to millions of people," Pettit said. "We could not imagine a more appropriate leader to highlight our mission and work."

President Bush has maintained an active schedule including numerous humanitarian efforts since leaving office in January 2009. He and his wife, Laura, traveled to Gaborone, Botswana, and Namibia in April, continuing their commitment to global leadership. The trip highlighted the work of Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon, a Bush Institute affiliate fighting women's cervical and breast cancers, and the First Ladies Initiative, which engages and supports first ladies from around the world.

Tickets for the October 14 event go on sale Friday, June 30.