Cedar Rapids mayor to announce plans in Iowa governor's race

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett is expected to announce Tuesday whether he will challenge Gov. Kim Reynolds for the Republican nomination for governor.

Corbett has scheduled an evening picnic with supporters at a newly thriving neighborhood in Cedar Rapids, where he's been mayor since 2009. The 56-year-old previously served as Iowa House speaker in the 1990s.

If Corbett runs, the June 2018 GOP primary would feature Iowa's first female governor running against the popular mayor of the state's second largest city.

Several Democratic candidates are also running for their party's nomination. The campaign is expected to be closely watched nationally because Iowa has trended Republican in recent years.

Reynolds became governor last month when her political mentor, Gov. Terry Branstad, resigned to become the U.S. ambassador to China.

