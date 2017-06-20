Northey: Iowa crops "in good condition"

A house is damaged in the 3400 block of Dalewood Avenue Southeast in Cedar Rapids after a fire.More >>
The Dubuque City Council approved the second reading of a fireworks ban ordinance amendment at Monday night's meeting.More >>
The sky is mostly clear overnight with a slight chance of storms Tuesday.More >>
One person is taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest.More >>
Police say they heard multiple gunshots in the 1000 block of Wilson Street at 11:35 p.m.More >>
Isolated storms, hail, and strong winds during the week ending in June 18 left some farmers assessing crop damage according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service ...More >>
