Northey: Iowa crops "in good condition"

The end of this ear of corn is stunted due to a lack of moisture

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report today stating, "Many parts of the state saw some needed rain last week, unfortunately it was accompanied by some severe weather that caused some hail damage to crops."

Those isolated storms, hail, and strong winds during the week ending in June 18 left some farmers assessing crop damage according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service..

"In general," Northey continued. "crops remain in pretty good condition with 78 percent of corn and 74 percent of beans rated good or excellent."

Soy bean emergence reached 92 percent, oats headed reached 64 percent, and oat condition rated 77 percent good to excellent. The first cutting of alfalfa hay also reached 94 percent complete this week, hay condition remained 83 percent good to excellent, and pasture condition decreased to 69 percent good to excellent, according to the crop report.

The report also states that livestock stress was reported as a result of the heat.