New crop of Ken dolls unveiled

A whole new crop of Ken dolls are now on the market.

Toy-maker Mattel has launched a wide-ranging line, including "slim" and "broad" body types. 

The dolls are also sporting six new hairstyles, including a man bun and cornrows. They now come in a total of seven skin tones.

