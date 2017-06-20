Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street

Posted: Updated:

The Associated Press
   
Stocks are easing mostly lower in morning trading on Wall Street, a day after big gains from tech companies pushed indexes to their latest record highs.
   
Technology stocks were slightly lower early Tuesday. Apple fell 0.5 percent and Microsoft gave up 0.4 percent.
   
Energy companies were also lower as the price of crude oil fell about 3 percent. Rig operator Transocean gave up 3.6 percent.
   
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,448.
   
The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 21,531. The Nasdaq composite fell 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,227.
 

