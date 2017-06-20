Packers fan sues Bears

The NFL's oldest rivalry is tied.

Each team has 94 wins and 94 losses.

The next major decision between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers could come in a courtroom, not on the field.

Russell Beckman is suing the Bears.

He claims he was not allowed to wear his green and gold to a fan event at Soldier Field last season.

He has season tickets for both the Packers and the Bears.

He used a rewards program to get on-field access at Soldier Field before the start of the Green Bay-Chicago game in December.

Beckman says he got an e-mail a few days before the game saying fans could not wear the other team's gear.

He still did, but was not allowed to take part in the pregame experience.

"I would fight for a Bears fan or a Chargers fan, you fill in the blank, any other fan to wear their stuff in our house. That's how it should be. If we didn't have these great rivalries, what would football be about?" asked Beckman.

Beckman calls it a free speech issue and that's why he's suing.

The Bears say the policy for sideline access is a unique opportunity for Bears fans.