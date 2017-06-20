Trial moved for teacher accused of not reporting sex abuse

MARION, Iowa (AP) -- A judge has ordered that a trial will be moved for an Iowa kindergarten teacher accused of not reporting that a 15-year-old classroom volunteer sexually abused her students.

Linn County District Court records say Diane Graham's request was granted last week. Graham's attorneys had cited extensive media coverage of the boy's and Graham's cases. The location for the new trial hasn't been selected.

The 59-year-old Graham has pleaded not guilty to failure to report child abuse. Her trial is set to begin July 31.

Court records say Graham was a teacher at Starry Elementary in Marion when two students told her in August that they were being abused by the volunteer. Prosecutors say Graham did not report the abuse, allowing it to continue for two more months.