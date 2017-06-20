Investigation underway after body in rural home

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting local authorities after a body was found inside a rural Mahaska County home Monday.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office was called to conduct a welfare check at 1895 290th Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday. That’s about six miles southwest of Oskaloosa. When they arrived, deputies found a deceased person inside the home and asked for the DCI’s help with the investigation.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office is scheduled to perform an autopsy on the deceased person.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation into the death is ongoing and there is no immediate danger to the public.