Yoga may be an effective alternative for lower back pain relief - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Yoga may be an effective alternative for lower back pain relief

Posted: Updated:
(CNBC) -

A new study suggests debilitating back pain may be eased by yoga. 

Researchers at Boston Medical Center found yoga is just as effective as physical therapy at easing chronic back pain and improving function.

The study included 320 people, mostly from under-served areas of Boston.

"Back pain in low-income, predominantly minorities has a greater impact in terms of causing more disability, more unemployment and greater amounts of suffering," says Dr. Rob Saper.

An accident on the job as a maintenance technician severely injured Dakarai Rashada's back and meant he had to stop working.

Yoga, along with acupuncture and tai chi, helped almost immediately.

"Honestly, I'm committed for life to this yoga thing because I'm feeling 100 percent better and I want to stay feeling better," Rashada says.

The yoga program in the study was designed for people with chronic pain issues.

Click here to read more.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.