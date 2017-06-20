Community helps Cedar Falls girl move into accessible home

Kevin Durant didn't really need a hard sell that day in the Hamptons as the Golden State Warriors used their "Strength in Numbers" mantra to recruit him

Kevin Durant didn't really need a hard sell that day in the Hamptons as the Golden State Warriors used their "Strength in Numbers" mantra to recruit him

Durant planned for this title months ago in picking Warriors

Durant planned for this title months ago in picking Warriors

Dennis Rodman, the former NBA bad boy who has palled around with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is back in Pyongyang for the first time in Donald Trump's presidency

Dennis Rodman, the former NBA bad boy who has palled around with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is back in Pyongyang for the first time in Donald Trump's presidency

Workers on new Milwaukee Bucks arena squat, stretch, "wiggle in the middle" before hitting the job

Workers on new Milwaukee Bucks arena squat, stretch, "wiggle in the middle" before hitting the job

Investigators say the pilot of a small blimp that crashed near the U.S. Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament suffered serious injuries, including burns

Investigators say the pilot of a small blimp that crashed near the U.S. Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament suffered serious injuries, including burns

Pilot injured when blimp goes down near US Open in Wisconsin

Pilot injured when blimp goes down near US Open in Wisconsin

Republicans and Democrats join on ballfield in friendly rivalry tinged with worry about their wounded colleague

Republicans and Democrats join on ballfield in friendly rivalry tinged with worry about their wounded colleague

Dems, GOP join on ballfield as they don't in Congress

Dems, GOP join on ballfield as they don't in Congress

Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis says the NFL had taken advantage of its players by not sharing with them all the information it had about the risk of concussions.

Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis says the NFL had taken advantage of its players by not sharing with them all the information it had about the risk of concussions.

Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis: NFL's been cagey on concussions

Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis: NFL's been cagey on concussions

In town for the Confederations Cup? Catch a ride _ and some art _ at the Moscow subway.

In town for the Confederations Cup? Catch a ride _ and some art _ at the Moscow subway.

Catch a ride _ and some art _ at the Moscow subway

Catch a ride _ and some art _ at the Moscow subway

LEADING OFF: D-backs, Rockies begin series; Sale up for Sox.

LEADING OFF: D-backs, Rockies begin series; Sale up for Sox.

LEADING OFF: D-backs, Rockies begin series; Sale up for Sox

LEADING OFF: D-backs, Rockies begin series; Sale up for Sox

Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger hit two more homers to set a big league record, and Clayton Kershaw became the NL's first 10-game winner despite giving up a career-high four long balls as Los Angeles held on for a 10-6 victory over the Mets.

Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger hit two more homers to set a big league record, and Clayton Kershaw became the NL's first 10-game winner despite giving up a career-high four long balls as Los Angeles held on for a...

A Zamboni driver at a Massachusetts ice rink has helped save a man suffering a heart attack during a hockey game.

A Zamboni driver at a Massachusetts ice rink has helped save a man suffering a heart attack during a hockey game.

The Boston Celtics have traded the No. 1 pick in this week's draft to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Boston Celtics have traded the No. 1 pick in this week's draft to the Philadelphia 76ers.

76ers get No. 1 pick from Celtics, chance to draft Fultz

76ers get No. 1 pick from Celtics, chance to draft Fultz

The Cleveland Cavaliers and general manager David Griffin have decided to part ways following three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and general manager David Griffin have decided to part ways following three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals.

A Spanish state prosecutor has accused former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho of tax fraud worth 3.3 million euros ($3.7 million) in unpaid taxes.

A Spanish state prosecutor has accused former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho of tax fraud worth 3.3 million euros ($3.7 million) in unpaid taxes.

Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

The Washington Redskins aren't in the clear with their team name just yet, even after the Supreme Court ruled Monday that the government can't block trademarks on the basis that they're offensive.

The Washington Redskins aren't in the clear with their team name just yet, even after the Supreme Court ruled Monday that the government can't block trademarks on the basis that they're offensive.

A new wheelchair accessible home for a Cedar Falls girl and her family.

It wouldn't be possible without the help of so many people in the Cedar Valley.

11-year old Natalie Olsen is in a wheelchair.

For a while, she struggled to get around her home because of the narrow hallways and tight corners.

She had to crawl to her bathroom and around her bedroom.

But now her family is moving into a new, accessible home.

The new home has wide hallways, light switches and appliances Natalie can reach, and a ramp to the backyard.

That's just a few of the amazing things about this home.

The family says this wouldn't be possible without the help of people in the Cedar Valley.

"It's just nice to see that so many people care," Natalie Olsen says. "Even doing the littlest thing can be super helpful."

"I don't think there's any way possible that we'd be able to do it ourselves. There's no way that anything that we could have done could have amounted into something this beautiful," father Dan Olsen says.

Around 30 businesses either offered their services for free or at discounted prices so this house was possible.

The family says their plan was to start moving in this past weekend.

Many people also donated money and resources to this family.