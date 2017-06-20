Community helps Cedar Falls girl move into accessible home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Community helps Cedar Falls girl move into accessible home

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
A new wheelchair accessible home for a Cedar Falls girl and her family.

It wouldn't be possible without the help of so many people in the Cedar Valley. 

11-year old Natalie Olsen is in a wheelchair.

For a while, she struggled to get around her home because of the narrow hallways and tight corners.

She had to crawl to her bathroom and around her bedroom.

But  now her family is moving into a new, accessible home.

The new home has wide hallways, light switches and appliances Natalie can reach, and a ramp to the backyard.

That's just a few of the amazing things about this home.

The family says this wouldn't be possible without the help of people in the Cedar Valley. 

"It's just nice to see that so many people care," Natalie Olsen says. "Even doing the littlest thing can be super helpful." 

"I don't think there's any way possible that we'd be able to do it ourselves. There's no way that anything that we could have done could have amounted into something this beautiful," father Dan Olsen says. 

Around 30 businesses either offered their services for free or at  discounted prices so this house was possible. 

The family says their plan was to start moving in this past weekend. 

Many people also donated money and resources to this family.

