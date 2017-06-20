Dubuque City Council one step closer to fireworks ban

The Dubuque City Council approved the second reading of a fireworks ban ordinance amendment at Monday night's meeting.

The vote was 6-0, and the third reading will be at the council's next meeting on July 5.

They attempted to waive the third reading, but that vote failed 5-1.

One man spoke during the public input portion of the meeting, saying fireworks were "as American as apple pie and Budweiser," and urged the council to "promote and foster a safe and responsible environment to use them in."

But council members pushed back, arguing the following the state's law for usage would create confusion and lead to more trouble.

They also worried about the safety of fireworks usage.

City Manager Mike Van Milligen cited Dubuque's fire chief, saying at least ten fires have been started by fireworks in Dubuque since 2010.

"We should not have dangerous explosives available," said Council Member David Resnick.

"I can't think of anything less patriotic than scaring our veterans with PTSD," Council Member Ric Jones said.

He also worried about the threat of personal injury, saying, "I don't know if it'll happen next year, next week or next decade, but it'll happen with more frequency than if we disallow it."

Despite the ban, people will still be able to buy fireworks in the city.

The State Fire Marshal's office shows 11 retailers are licensed to sell fireworks at 18 spots across the city, including Theisen's, Dollar General and Walgreen's.