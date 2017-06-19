Former UNI Star David Johnson ranks number 12 in NFL Network top 100

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Tonight former UNI Panther star David Johnson was revealed as the 12th best player in the National Football League by the NFL network tonight.

The top 100 players are selected by the players--- so David Johnson is being voted this high by his peers.

Johnson had an outstanding second season for the Cardinals... rushing for 12-hundred and 39 yard...with 16 touchdowns on the ground..

Johnson caught 80 passes for 879 yards and another four receiving touchdowns...

David Johnson was unranked in this poll last year...