Cedar Rapids woman says puppy was taken from front yard

Owners of a six-month old pit bull are heartbroken after it went missing from their front yard Monday afternoon.

The puppy, Tyson, was last seen in the front yard of the Cedar Rapids home just before 11 a.m., located on the corner of 3rd St. and 15th Ave S.W..

Destiny Stucker said she let Tyson and her other puppy Sadie out for no more than an half hour. Sadie and Tyson are from the same litter.

"Sadie was up by the door scratching to get in and I let her in so I went to find Tyson because usually he's right by her and he was gone," Stucker said.

Stucker said she searched the neighborhood, thinking Tyson had gotten out when a construction worker who was working across the street approached her.

"He told me that he saw somebody pull over, whistle at the dogs to get them over to the fence and lifted Tyson over it and took him," she said.

She said she doesn't know of anyone who would have taken her dog and just wants him to be returned home.

"It's like having a child taken, you know. People think pets are just animals but they're not. He's my little baby," Stucker said.

KWWL spoke to the construction worker who witnessed the account. He declined going on camera but confirmed what he told Stucker. He said two young men pulled up in an older white car and lured the dog over before reaching over the fence and taking one of them.

He said because they were being so friendly to the dogs by hugging on them, that he thought the two men knew them.

Tyson's owners are offering a $200 reward for information that can bring him home.