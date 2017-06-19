Dan Gable Golf Outing on Friday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dan Gable Golf Outing on Friday

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeyes

    Hawkeyes

    The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>

This year's very special guest at the Dan Gable golf outing is Stephen Neal a two-time NCAA Wrestling champion---and 1999 World Freestyle Wrestling champion....

What makes Neal's athletic career truly remarkable is that despite not playing football in college he would make the New England Patriots roster as an un-drafted free agent and win three super bowl rings as their starting right guard...

This is the 18th annual Dan Gable golf outing--to raise money for the Dan Gable wrestling museum....

It is this Friday from 9 am to 4 p-m at the prairie links golf course in Waverly.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.