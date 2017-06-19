Dan Gable Golf Outing on Friday

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

This year's very special guest at the Dan Gable golf outing is Stephen Neal a two-time NCAA Wrestling champion---and 1999 World Freestyle Wrestling champion....

What makes Neal's athletic career truly remarkable is that despite not playing football in college he would make the New England Patriots roster as an un-drafted free agent and win three super bowl rings as their starting right guard...

This is the 18th annual Dan Gable golf outing--to raise money for the Dan Gable wrestling museum....

It is this Friday from 9 am to 4 p-m at the prairie links golf course in Waverly.