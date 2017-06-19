UPDATE: Family forced out of Cedar Rapids home after fire

UPDATE: The family has been forced out of the home after extensive damage. Crews say the fire started in the garage, then spread to the attic and second floor of the home.

Four people, including two children, were home at the time, but nobody was hurt.

-----------------------------------------------------

The Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Departments say they are working to put out a house fire in Cedar Rapids.

Officers say the fire was reported around 6:40 tonight in the 3400 block of Dalewood Avenue Southeast. They also say the fire appeared to have started in or around the garage of the home, but an investigation is continuing into what exactly caused the fire tonight. Crews remained on scene following the worst of the fire to make sure it had been completely extinguished. There's no estimate at this time as to how much damage was done during the fire.

Police say they don't believe anyone was hurt in the fire.

Producer Zach Garcia contributed to this story.