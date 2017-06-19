House catches fire in Cedar Rapids

Officers say the fire was reported around 6:40 tonight in the 3400 block of Dalewood Avenue Southeast in Cedar Rapids.More >>
The sky is mostly clear overnight with a slight chance of storms Tuesday.
An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.
One person is taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest.
Police say they heard multiple gunshots in the 1000 block of Wilson Street at 11:35 p.m.
This year's very special guest at the Dan Gable golf outing is Stephen Neal a two-time NCAA Wrestling champion---and 1999 World Freestyle Wrestling champion
