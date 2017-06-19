Town coming together to help family who lost home in fire

A Dysart family's home burns down, but the kindness of one community is helping to get them back on their feet.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but firefighters say unfortunately the family's dog and 2 cats died.

15-year-old Carlie Hoppe says, "My friend is the one who called me and the first thing I said was are they getting my pets? They hide under my bed, her bed, the basement...I tried telling her everywhere they might be so they could get them out."

For the last 13 years, the Hoppe family has lived in this home, raising four children. Today, it's ash with extensive water and smoke damage to their belongings inside. They lost everything.

10-year-old Erica Hoppe says, "I was so sad and started crying. It's tough."

Their dog, Soldier, was 4-years-old and their cats were almost 10 years old. They grew up with the Hoppe girls and had a special connection.

Carlie says. "They would sleep outside our door to make sure we were both okay."

Devastated by the loss, the town is trying to pick this family up. A family friend gave them a place to stay with plenty of donations like clothes, shampoo, and soap.

Abbie Hoppe says, "They told the girls that swimsuits for their swim team were laid out on each of their dressers....I'm like they each have dressers?"

With the town's help, the Hoppe family says they will get through this.

Erica says, "At softball today, I walked right in and everybody ran up to me and gave me a big hug and it made me feel like there's people in this town who care about me."

The cause remains under investigation.

If you are interested in helping the family, here is a link to their GoFundMe page which has raised close to $6,000: https://www.gofundme.com/hoppe-family-donations

Or monetary donations can be dropped off at Security State Bank in Dysart or mailed to

SSB

c/o Hoppe Fire Fund

402 Main Street

PO Box 700

Dysart, IA 52224



There will also be a lemonade stand in Dysart on Friday with all proceeds going to the Hoppe family.