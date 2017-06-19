RiverLoop rhythms performers

Bob Dorr and The Blue Band are set to perform on June 30th at the Amphitheatre.

The group will be providing entertainment from 5:30-9:30pm. Admission is free, with food and beverages available to purchase.

Bob Door and The Blue Band can be described by a variety types of music: blues, soul, rockabilly, reggae , and creole featuring Dorr with his unmistakable lead vocals.

The Blue Band has opened for several shows, and had many highlights.

Remaining RiverLoop Rhythms for 2017:

FRIDAYS| 5:30-9:30 PM |RiverLoop Amphitheatre

June 30| Bob Dorr & The Blue Band

July 21| Brazilian 2wins

Aug 11| Dave Zollo, presented by IPR

Aug 25| Galactic Cowboy Orchestra

Sept 8| Tony Brown