RiverLoop rhythms performers

Written by Kaylie Plowman, Producer
Bob Dorr and The Blue Band are set to perform on June 30th at the Amphitheatre.

The group will be providing entertainment from 5:30-9:30pm. Admission is free, with food and beverages available to purchase. 

Bob Door and The Blue Band can be described by a variety types of music: blues, soul, rockabilly, reggae , and creole featuring Dorr with his unmistakable lead vocals. 

The Blue Band has opened for several shows, and had many highlights. 

Remaining RiverLoop Rhythms for 2017:

FRIDAYS| 5:30-9:30 PM |RiverLoop Amphitheatre

June 30| Bob Dorr & The Blue Band

July 21| Brazilian 2wins

Aug 11| Dave Zollo, presented by IPR

Aug 25| Galactic Cowboy Orchestra

Sept 8| Tony Brown

