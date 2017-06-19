Cedar Valley baby breaks records

One Waterloo mother welcoming her not-so-little baby girl into the world on Father's Day.

Already having two boys, Sharnishea Callahan thought she knew what to expect, but neither she nor the doctors knew they would be delivering a 13-pound baby girl.

The baby girl coming over a week early and before an ultrasound that would have shown just how big the baby was going to be.

Since the baby decided to surprise everyone, it was too late for a c-section and Callahan had the 13-pound baby naturally.

Doctors at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, believe it is the largest baby they have delivered naturally at the hospital.

