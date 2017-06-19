New supportive housing at Steeple Square in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

New supportive housing at Steeple Square in Dubuque

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Pretty soon, there will be a new option for women in Dubuque transitioning out of homeless shelters.

On Aug. 1, the organization, Opening Doors is opening a permanent supportive housing unit at Steeple Square.

Eight of the apartments, either two or three bedrooms, will be reserved for the graduates of the  Maria House and Teresa Shelter.  

“The challenge is, when a family is ready to move out, there is a severe shortage of affordable housing for them to move into. As a result, Opening Doors is seeing more and more women and families cycle back to the shelters because they don’t have the adequate job skills and the corresponding income to be able to afford market-rate rent," said Michelle Brown, Opening Doors Executive Director.

Case managers will provide supportive services to the families that are selected to live in the Steeple Square Apartments. 

Also, because they are permanent housing, men will be allowed in the homes. 

A ribbon cutting is scheduled on Thursday, July 27 at 1501 Jackson Street at 4:30 p.m., followed by an open house and campus tours from 5 to 6:30 p.m. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.