Iowa man to pay almost $900,000 after giving false documents to U.S. Attorney's Office

A West Des Moines man convicted of giving false documents will have to pay nearly $900,000 to resolve a civil investigation.

James O'Connor, who operated O'Connor Medical Supply, Inc. in Clive, admitted to giving false documents tied to medical equipment that were then provided through the company. Specifically, O'Connor admitted to the United States Attorney's Office in Cedar Rapids that he provided false documents that were intended to conceal other Medicare and Medicaid claims that were made -- which stated that company beneficiaries were given more expensive models of medical equipment than were actually provided. The difference resulted in nearly $350,000 in losses.

Additionally, the U.S. Attorney's Office says a whistleblower who raised the issue will receive more than $51,000 in the case. The office also says the case is one of more than 20 monetary settlements reached with health care providers for the Northern District of Iowa since June 2013.

O'Connor also faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and could face more fines.