Free summer meals offered for Cedar Rapids kids

More than 1,200 kids are receiving free breakfast and lunch this summer in Cedar Rapids.

The summer meal program began today.

Anyone under 18 can eat free of charge.

Locations include Arthur Elementary, First Congregational UCC, Harrison Elementary, Madison Elementary, Olivet Neighborhood Mission, Polk Alternative Education Center, Taylor Elementary, Wright Elementary and Roosevelt Middle School.

Breakfast is from 8:30-9 a.m. and Lunch is served from noon until 1 p.m.

The Roosevelt Middle School location is only open Tuesday-Thursday.

In addition to being open to the community summer meals specifically feed kids in the Kids on Course program and from the Boys and Girls Club each day.

"We are really really fortunate that we are able to partner with the Cedar Rapids Food and Nutrition in order to give every student breakfast and lunch," says Amy Evans, Director of Kids on Course University.

The kids enjoy the meals too.

"I had some chocolate milk, some strawberries, and baked beans and some, a hot dog and a bun," says Owen Traylor.

During the school year 50% of students in the Cedar Rapids school district qualify for free and reduced lunch, the summer meals can help feel the void.

"I mean I think that lunch prep and breakfast prep as a parent is a lot of work and so being able to give families this opportunity during the summer to come here and participate in lunch with us I think is really wonderful," says Evans.

Transportation is not provided to the meals.

This is the first year the Cedar Rapids Community School District is helping to sponsor the summer food service program which is through the USDA.