2 deputies injured in courthouse shooting in Tennessee

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) -

Two deputies have been injured in Tennessee, where a shooting was reported at a county courthouse.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter that two Coffee County deputies were injured in the shooting Monday afternoon and are undergoing medical treatment.

The county courthouse is located in Manchester, about 65 miles southeast of Nashville.

