National Martini Day

June 19th is National Martini Day.

Whether you like it shaken or stirred, this classic drink is the star of the day.

The drink is made with gin or vodka, vermouth, and garnished with an olive or lemon twist.

An Italian bartender is said to have invented the drink about 100 years ago.

