President Trump to visit Kirkwood Community College - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

President Trump to visit Kirkwood Community College

Posted: Updated:

President Donald Trump will be visiting Kirkwood Community College when he arrives in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday. Kirkwood has the largest two-year agriculture program in the nation. 

President Trump will be joined by Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross as they get a tour of the high-tech agriculture equipment.

According to the White House, "The President will then give remarks concerning the importance of advancements in agriculture technology and how such advancements has made the nation’s agriculture industry more efficient, safer, and environmentally friendly."

President Trump is also set to give a speech at 7:00 at the U.S. Cellular Center. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.