President Trump to visit Kirkwood Community College

The sky is mostly clear overnight with a slight chance of storms Tuesday.More >>
The sky is mostly clear overnight with a slight chance of storms Tuesday.More >>
An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.More >>
An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.More >>
One person is taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest.More >>
Police say they heard multiple gunshots in the 1000 block of Wilson Street at 11:35 p.m.More >>
In opening statements Monday in Nashville, attorney Katie Hagan said trial jurors must determine if ex-Vanderbilt University football player, Brandon Banks, was acting under duress.More >>
In opening statements Monday in Nashville, attorney Katie Hagan said trial jurors must determine if ex-Vanderbilt University football player, Brandon Banks, was acting under duress.More >>
President Donald Trump will be visiting Kirkwood Community College when he arrives in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.More >>
President Donald Trump will be visiting Kirkwood Community College when he arrives in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.More >>