President Trump to visit Kirkwood Community College

President Donald Trump will be visiting Kirkwood Community College when he arrives in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday. Kirkwood has the largest two-year agriculture program in the nation.

President Trump will be joined by Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross as they get a tour of the high-tech agriculture equipment.

According to the White House, "The President will then give remarks concerning the importance of advancements in agriculture technology and how such advancements has made the nation’s agriculture industry more efficient, safer, and environmentally friendly."

President Trump is also set to give a speech at 7:00 at the U.S. Cellular Center.