Police say driver was drunk, speeding at time of deadly Iowa crash

Mason City police say the driver of a sport utility vehicle was drunk and speeding in April when he crashed into a tree, killing himself and four passengers.

Police Chief Jeff Brinkley announced Monday that an autopsy shows the driver of the SUV had a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08. KIMT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sj0V40) the chief wouldn't specify the alcohol level of Zachary Hartley, the 20-year-old driver.

Hartley and four others died in the April 10 crash.

Brinkley says the SUV was traveling at least 79 mph in a 30 mph zone at the time of the crash.

Besides Hartley, those killed were 17-year-old Donte Foster, 18-year-old Roderick Lewis, 14-year-old Sydney Alcorn and 19-year-old Alex Wiebke. All lived in Mason City.

Brinkley says no charges will be filed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.