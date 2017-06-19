German customs to crush 35 tons of seized fidget spinners - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

German customs to crush 35 tons of seized fidget spinners

(AP) -
It sounds like a dream come true for teachers, coaches, parents or anyone else who has had to deal with distracted kids playing with this year's must-have toy, the fidget spinner.
   Frankfurt airport customs authorities said Friday they confiscated 35 metric tons (39 U.S. tons) of the tiny twirling gadgets in May alone and plan on crushing them out of existence.
   They say they tested the toys, which came in multiple shipments from China, and found that bits could fall off and pose possible choking hazards for small children.
   Customs spokeswoman Christine Strauss says they were also missing other required details, like legible instructions and information about which company produced the product.
