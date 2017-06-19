Cedar Rapids to host "Thrivent Night" to benefit Special Olympic - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids to host "Thrivent Night" to benefit Special Olympics

Posted: Updated:
Written by Aja Witt, Intern
Connect
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to cheer on the Kernels and support the local Special Olympics program at "Thrivent Night" next Tuesday, June 27.

Thrivent Financial has bought out Veterans Memorial Park, home of the Kernels, and all ticket sales will go toward the Cedar Rapids Special Olympics program. Tickets are $6 each and are available at Northwest Recreation Center or the Parks and Recreation Department at City Services Center.

Since 1968, Special Olympics Iowa (SOIA) has provided high-quality training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in all 99 counties in Iowa. SOIA offers 23 Olympic-style sports to nearly 12,000 athletes year-round.

Gates are set to open at 5:30PM with the game beginning at 6:35PM.

