Dubuque health officials investigating dog bite

The City of Dubuque Health Services Department is asking for any information about a dog that allegedly bit someone on Saturday at the dog park on North Grandview Ave.

The dog is described as a black and tan, 20-30 pound puppy.

The woman with the dog is described as a woman around 45-years-old.

The Health Department is looking to verify the dog’s health status and vaccination history.

Anyone with information can contact the Health Services Department at (563) 589-4185.