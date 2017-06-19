Dubuque health officials investigating dog bite - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque health officials investigating dog bite

Posted: Updated:

The City of Dubuque Health Services Department is asking for any information about a dog that allegedly bit someone on Saturday at the dog park on North Grandview Ave.

The dog is described as a black and tan, 20-30 pound puppy.

The woman with the dog is described as a woman around 45-years-old.

The Health Department is looking to verify the dog’s health status and vaccination history.

Anyone with information can contact the Health Services Department at (563) 589-4185.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.