Kids on Course program starts today in Cedar Rapids

Photo courtesy of Kids on Course.

Kids on Course starts today for kids in Cedar Rapids.

The nonprofit program is made possible through the Zach Johnson Foundation which works with the Cedar Rapids Community School District.

More than 850 kids registered for the program this year which provides things like tutoring, parent engagement strategies and health tips to put kids "on course" to graduate college someday.

Kids on Course is happening at Arthur, Truman, Wright, Taylor, Harrison, and Madison elementary schools from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Both breakfast and lunch will be served each day.

The program will wrap up on August 4.