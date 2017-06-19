WATCH: Need a lift? "Buddy the bear" comes right up to squad car

One person is taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest.More >>
Several chances of rain/storms this weekMore >>
Several chances of rain/storms this weekMore >>
A street has been shut down in Iowa City this morning after a large tree fell.More >>
A street has been shut down in Iowa City this morning after a large tree fell.More >>
Investigators were suspicious in 2006 when they heard that a rural Texas judge was trying to exchange $450,000 in consecutively marked bills.More >>
Investigators were suspicious in 2006 when they heard that a rural Texas judge was trying to exchange $450,000 in consecutively marked bills.More >>