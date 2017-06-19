WATCH: Need a lift? "Buddy the bear" comes right up to squad car - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A wild animal got dangerously close to a Florida deputy while he was in his car.

The deputy calls him Buddy, and in the video, the bear gets closer and closer to the squad car.

The deputy opened his door when the animal was just a few feet away. The bear then looked around, and eventually left the area. 

