UPDATE: Street reopened after large tree falls - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Street reopened after large tree falls

Posted: Updated:
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

UPDATE: Burlington Street is now open. The city says tree removal was completed more quickly than originally anticipated. 

However, the sidewalk in front of the apartment complex at 1012 Burlington St. will be closed due to damage from the tree impact. 

-----------------------

A street has been shut down in Iowa City this morning after a large tree fell.

Crews closed Burlington Street between Muscatine Street and Summit Street.

The city is asking people to avoid the area.

The street will most likely be closed all day.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.