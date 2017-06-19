UPDATE: Street reopened after large tree falls

UPDATE: Burlington Street is now open. The city says tree removal was completed more quickly than originally anticipated.

However, the sidewalk in front of the apartment complex at 1012 Burlington St. will be closed due to damage from the tree impact.

-----------------------

A street has been shut down in Iowa City this morning after a large tree fell.

Crews closed Burlington Street between Muscatine Street and Summit Street.

The city is asking people to avoid the area.

The street will most likely be closed all day.