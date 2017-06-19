Biker killed in northern Iowa collision with car

Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car in northern Iowa.

Mason City television station KIMT reports that the accident occurred around noon Sunday on U.S. Highway 69, just south of Klemme in Hancock County. The Iowa State Patrol says the driver of a southbound car tried to pass another vehicle but collided with the northbound motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 31-year-old Nathan Wadsley, who lived in Belmond. The car driver flown to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City and then transferred to another facility. The driver was identified as 33-year-old Shannon Gamble, of Garner.



