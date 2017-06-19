Man accused of killing parents to undergo mental evaluation

A man accused of killing his parents in Davenport will be undergoing a mental health evaluation.

Court records say a judge granted a defense motion last week for 21-year-old Sean Freese. He's pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder. Authorities say he shot to death 58-year-old Kevin Freese and 57-year-old Donna Freese on Oct. 5 at the home they shared.

Sean Freese's trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 2, assuming he is found competent for trial. He remains jailed pending $1 million bail.

