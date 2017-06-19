One person taken to the hospital after being shot in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One person taken to the hospital after being shot in Dubuque

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

One person is taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest.  It happened in the 1000 block of Wilson St. in Dubuque, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital, but their condition is not known.  No arrests have been made, but police say there is no threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation.

