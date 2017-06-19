Explore endless worlds at Dubuque's new virtual reality arcade

Gamers looking for a different kind of arcade experience can find it in Dubuque.

Eric Langkamp and his friend recently opened up VRcade, a virtual reality arcade unlike anything this area has ever seen.

"Once we realized family members were talking about it, and they thought it was a good idea, we went, gotta do it," Langkamp said.

The arcade features twelve ten-by-ten stalls where you can play any one of twelve games.

Games range from family and kid friendly things like exploring the world or simulating jobs, up to zombie hunting.

No matter what game you pick, you'll be transported into a virtual world--and it's easy to get lost in it.

"You're only restricted by the fact there's walls around you. Other than that, you can walk around, touch things," Langkamp said.

It's an experience that's been well received so far in Dubuque.

"Complete elation. People have stepped out of here and can't believe they've been in here a half hour or half hour."

Though they have just twelve games right now, Langkamp and his partner are constantly testing, trying to find the best games to bring to their arcade.

"It's very difficult to believe that this is real. I still feel like I'm dreaming," he said.

VRcade opens at 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours on the weekend.

For more information, including hours and pricing, visit https://www.vrcadeinc.com/.